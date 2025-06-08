New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Atishi, senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, has written a letter to Education Minister Ashish Sood demanding immediate action to start admissions in three fully constructed Delhi Government schools located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri, and Kirari.

Despite being completed between November 2024 and January 2025, the buildings remain locked and non-functional as the new academic session has already begun.

Sharing a couple of photos of the newly constructed school buildings, senior AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to 'X' and wrote: "Under BJP rule, Delhi's government schools have been locked shut. The schools you see in these photos--modern, well-equipped institutions in densely populated areas like Sunder Nagri, Kirari, and Rohini--were constructed under the Arvind Kejriwal government. Fully ready with smart classrooms, science labs, libraries, and vibrant classrooms, they were scheduled to open in January 2025."

"But once the BJP came to power, they padlocked these schools. The BJP wants to force children from poor and middle-class families into the clutches of the education mafia. By keeping these schools shut, the future of thousands of children is being destroyed. This is not an electoral battle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP--this is a fight between the right to education in India and the education mafia. On the issue of education, AAP will not stay silent," the post concluded.

In the letter, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi began by stating, "I have come to know through newspaper reports that three fully-ready Delhi Government School buildings located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri and Kirari have not yet been open for admissions in the current academic session."

She continued, "These school buildings were especially built in these densely populated areas due to lack of adequate government schools in the vicinity because of which either there was overcrowding in government schools of the area or parents were forced to send their children to private schools. These school buildings were completed between November 2024 and January 2025. Students were to be admitted from the new academic session in April 2025."

She noted, "However, despite the buildings being ready, admission to these schools have not yet started. As per media reports, these schools have not been made functional due to small issues like power and water connections - issues that lie within the ambit of your government."

Atishi emphasised, "During our tenure, government school education was our priority. Unfortunately, it seems your government does not seem to care about the education of students from poor and middle class families. By not opening these new government schools for admissions, it seems as if this government wants students to study in private schools. This is why there is an increasing belief in the citizens of Delhi that the BJP Government is in collusion with the private school mafia."

She concluded by urging, "Please issue the necessary notifications so that students can take admission in these 3 schools, and use of these school buildings can begin immediately after the ongoing summer vacations."

Sharing the letter on her X handle, Atishi wrote, "In three densely populated areas of Delhi--Sunder Nagri, Kirari, and Rohini Sector 27--Arvind Kejriwal ji built world-class schools. All three schools were completed between November 2024 and January 2025. But the anti-education BJP government has not admitted a single student to these schools. The buildings remain locked. Does the BJP want children from these areas to be forced into private schools? To ensure these schools are opened at the earliest, I have written a letter to Education Minister Ashish Sood..." (ANI)

