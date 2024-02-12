Patna (Bihar) [India], February 12 (ANI): Amid the huddles and the anxious wait ahead of the trust vote in Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United), which faces its first big test on the floor of the Assembly after its return to the BJP-led NDA, shifted its MLAs to a hotel near the legislature.

In a video clip accessed by ANI, the JD(U) MLAs were seen making their way to the Chanakya Hotel in Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who took oath of office for a record ninth time after his stunning 'Ghar Wapsi' to the NDA, will be hopeful of sailing past the majority mark during Monday's floor test with the support of his partners in the ruling coalition.

Earlier this month, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Putting to rest frenzied speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.

Snapping ties with the RJD and Congress, the JD(U) Supremo formed the government with the support of the BJP and its partners in the NDA.

Citing the state of affairs in the grand alliance as 'not right', Nitish told reporters that he had been receiving suggestions from his supporters and well-wishers, including his party workers, and set his next political course after taking all the advice that came his way into consideration.

Amid the suspense around the crucial floor test on Monday, three JD(U) MLAs again skipped the crucial meeting of legislators convened in Patna on Sunday evening.

The JD(U) has 45 MLAs in the House of 243 while its partners, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 sitting legislators respectively. With the support of another Independent MLA, the NDA has 128 MLAs in the House against 115 of the Mahagathbandhan.

To go past the majority mark in the House, the ruling alliance needs 122 votes. (ANI)

