India News | As Domestic Flight Ops Resume from Today, Taxis, Cabs Allowed to and Fro Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Cyberabad Traffic Police has allowed movement of taxis/cabs to and fro Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here as domestic flight operations are set to resume from Monday.

"As domestic flights starting tomorrow, taxis/cabs (Ola, Uber, Meru, Sky, etc) to and fro RGIA are allowed round the clock. If you are going to or coming from airport, you can use ORR during day time only. Between 7 pm to 7 am (night time), you need to take other routes," Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted.

"Public are allowed to travel to and fro airport round the clock in their personal/hired vehicles along with boarding pass/flight ticket/booking details," the police said.

Domestic flight operations will resume across the country from Monday except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

