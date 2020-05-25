Rajendra Prasad Singh, Jharkhand Congress MLA, Dies at 75 in Delhi

Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bokaro, May 24: Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Rajendra Prasad Singh died at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 75. The former Jharkhand minister is survived by four daughters and two sons, they said.

Singh was suffering from a lung infection and died at 12.30 in the hospital in New Delhi, his personal assistant Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said. Condoling Singh's death, Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted: "I am saddened at the passing away of Rajendra Singh ji. Jharkhand has lost a hard-working and 'sachha sevak'." Badruddin Sheikh, Senior Gujarat Congress Leader, Municipal Corporator & Former Opposition Leader Dies Fighting COVID-19.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Tweet

बेरमो से विधायक एवं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय श्री राजेन्द्र सिंह जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर मन आहत है। आज झारखण्ड ने एक कर्मठ नेता और सच्चा सेवक खो दिया। परमात्मा उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर परिवारजनों को इस दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) May 24, 2020

Several political and trade union leaders expressed grief at Singh's death. The four-time MLA from Bermo constituency began his political career in 1963 and went on to become INTUC's national general secretary, president of the Rastriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh and an AICC member.

Expressing grief at the death of the sitting Congress MLA and former Jharkhand minister, Governor Droupadi Murmu said he had a long political life. The governor prayed to the god for eternal peace of his soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear his loss.

In his condolence message, the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, said that Jharkhand has lost a soft-spoken leader. Former chief minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi said, "I am pained at the death of Rajendra Singh ji, who was popular among mazdoor for whom he continuously raised voice."

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raghubar Das described the Congress leader as an example for maintaining personal relationships despite his ideological differences.

"His death is a personal loss to me. Jharkhand has lost a grass-roots leader and it will be difficult to fill the void," Das said in his condolence message.

In a press release, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee said that tributes will be paid to the former minister at Congress Bhavan on Monday.

It added that the mortal remains of the leader will be cremated at Damodar kargali ghat in his native place Bermo in Bokaro district on May 26. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, former Congress MP Chandrasekhar Dubey, CITTUs General Secretary Prakash Biplab and several other leaders expressed grief at the death of the trader union leader.