Domestic Flight Services Not to Resume in Tripura From May 25; All Flights To and From Agartala Stand Cancelled

Agartala, May 24: Domestic flight services will not resume in Tripura from May 25. According to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport officials, all the flights operating to and from Agartala from Monday stand cancelled as these are connected to Kolkata. Notably, the domestic flight operations have been delayed by three days from Kolkata as the West Bengal government is involved in restoration work after Amphan Cyclone ravaged most parts of the state.

Initially, six flights will reportedly operate from MBB airport once the operation started. The airport authorities have already made all the preparations to maintain social distancing at the airport. The authorities also urged passengers to wear masks. Meanwhile, flight operations from Kolkata will resume from May 28 instead of May 25. As per reports, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport airport will handle 20 flights per day from May 28. The Kolkata airport was inundated by heavy rains due to Cyclone "Amphan". No Domestic Flights in West Bengal and Andhra on Monday; Mumbai, Hyd & Chennai to See Reduced Ops.

All the flights operating to & from Agartala tomorrow (25th May 2020) stand cancelled, as all the flights are connected to Kolkata & the Kolkata Airport is not available till 27th May 2020, in view of #CycloneAmphan: Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Agartala #Tripura — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

Airports in Andhra Pradesh will also not resume services from Tuesday. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweet, “It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow.” Domestic flight services are resuming on Monday after around two months of suspension due to coronavirus lockdown.