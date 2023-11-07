Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Days after the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announcement about the party's poll candidates for the Telangana assembly elections, chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued his door-to-door campaign.

Owaisi started his campaign in the Karwan and Nampally assembly segments, both in the greater Hyderabad region, with the candidates Kausar Moinuddin and Majid Hussain.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Fourth List of 12 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The AIMIM Chief also expressed his hope for KCR's victory in the upcoming state assembly elections. Speaking to the media, Owaisi said In Telangana the 9 candidates of Majlis are going to win with the Blessings and vote of the people and KCR will become the Chief Minister for the third term as well"

"There has been a lot of development in the state, no communal tensions were witnessed and the farmers have also been benefitted", he added.

Also Read | Delhi Police Woman Constable Found Hanging in Her House in Shastri Nagar, Probe Launched.

The AIMIM chief announced on Friday that his party will fight the elections on all seven seats on which it has MLAs, in addition to two more seats in Telangana.

Addressing the media, Asaduddin Owaisi said "We are announcing the names of candidates on 6 seats in the state. Party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who is also a sitting MLA from Chandrayangutta seat will contest again from the same seat. We will fight from Rajinder Nagar and jubilee hills also."

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta seat and the younger brother of the party chief, will contest again from the same seat. The Chandrayangutta seat has been a stronghold of the AIMIM. AIMIM won the seat in the last two Assembly elections in the state, in 2014 and 2018.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The other four states that are going to the polls are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)