Asansol, April 12: With the voting underway for the by-poll to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday alleged that TMC workers thrashed her security personnel and pelted stones at her convoy.

"TMC people thrashed our security with bamboo sticks. They pelted stones on my car and ransacked it. No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, BJP is winning here," says BJP's Agnimitra Paul. A quick response team of central forces and the police arrived at the spot and controlled the situation, authorities said.

"They (police) are attempting to influence voting, attacking us, not allowing media, nor are they letting polling agents sit. The DM has ordered that the media will not accompany me. They all work for Mamata Banerjee", she added. Bihar By Poll 2022: Polling Underway For By-Election in Bochahan.

She also claimed that BJP's polling agent is not being allowed inside the polling centre at the behest of the West Bengal police. She said, "A West Bengal police personnel is standing there and was not letting him enter. TMC is trying to ensure that the polling agent does not enter the booth. After coming here, I ensured that the polling agent is given entry. I will go wherever a complaint is received".

Paul is pitted against actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha of TMC.

Speaking on the Nadia minor rape and murder case, Paul said, "I'm ashamed that being a woman and CM of the state Mamata Banerjee made shameful comments that it has to be seen if the rape victim had a love affair or that she was pregnant."

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm. The by-poll was necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, April 16.

