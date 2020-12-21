Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away Monday at the age of 93.

Gehlot described Vora's demise as a huge loss to the party.

"Heartfelt condolences at the demise of senior Congress leader, Sh. Motilal Vora ji. He was our senior most leader, who spent his entire life serving the Congress Party as union minister, as Chief Minister of MP, as UP Governor, General Secretary & Treasurer of AICC," Gehlot tweeted.

He said Vora's life was dedicated to the Congress.

"He was a veteran leader of such extraordinary personality, whose life was dedicated to the Congress. He worked dedicatedly for the party until his last breath. His demise is a huge loss to the party," he said.

Vora died at a hospital in Delhi following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)