New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conferred the 69th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar to 101 Railway officials and 22 Shields to best-performing zones in different categories at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering after conferring the awards and shields, the Union Minister congratulated all the awardees for their exceptional work and effort.

He highlighted the transformative progress achieved in Indian Railways over the past decade.

Vaishnaw emphasized the rapid construction pace, completing projects like the Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail link and pending North-East connectivity initiatives.

"Electrification efforts have surged, with a goal of 100 per cent electrification by 2025, while projects such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and the freight corridors have gained momentum. The Kavach safety system has been implemented on a massive scale.

Vaishnaw underlined the remarkable progress in station redevelopment, substantial reduction in consequential accidents (from 345 to 90), and an efficient recruitment process, free of complaints, filling 1.5 lakh positions.

"Cleanliness initiatives have drawn praises, including commendation from opposition leaders, and a new Super App is set to revolutionize passenger experience soon," he added.

Vaishnaw exhorted the need for tripling efforts in safety, maintenance, quality, and training, to modernize infrastructure and provide a world-class experience to commuters.

He announced a significant focus on maintenance innovation, including industry collaborations, enhanced inspection systems, and improved training for officers and technicians, incorporating feedback from grassroots levels.

"Safety remains a top priority, with initiatives such as zero derailment zones being incentivized with shields and financial rewards," he said.

He emphasized the integration of modern technology, policy reforms, and structural changes to ensure sustainable progress.

Reflecting on the ethos of "Rashtra Pratham, Sadaiv Pratham," the Minister called for unparalleled teamwork and relentless efforts to uphold the Railways as a symbol of excellence, serving every citizen, especially the underprivileged, with efficiency and care.

He also announced financial rewards along with shields for bringing excellence in the work culture of Railways through excellent SMQT (Safest, Maintenance, Quality and Training) practices from next year.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board (CRB) Satish Kumar, Members of the Railway Board, and General Managers of various Railway Zones and Production Units.

In his welcome address, CRB Satish Kumar emphasized the commitment of Indian Railways to provide affordable rail services along with world-class travel experience to Rail commuters in India.

Addressing the gathering in Hindi in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, CRB said that excellence in principles of Speed, Comfort and Safety is our top priority.

He added the Railways are incorporating state-of-the-art technology to enhance passenger experience.

Highlighting the importance of safety he praised Railways officials for cultivating a culture of vigilance.

"Projects like Amrit Bharat Station are transforming stations with world-class facilities, including lifts, escalators, and Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure," Kumar said.

Kumar acknowledged the unmatched teamwork within the Railways, calling it the heart of its operations, and underlined the role of true leadership in executing large-scale projects.

"Encouraging everyone to work together, he reaffirmed the Railways' mission of modernization and safety to meet contemporary demands while setting future benchmarks," he said.

Indian Railways confers ATI VISHISHT RAIL PURASKAR to its employees every year. These awards are given into two categories, the individual awards, as well as Shields presented to the best-performing Railway Zones.

Individual awards serve as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication, hard work, and exceptional contributions of Railway personnel towards making the Indian Railways a more efficient, safe, and passenger-friendly organization. Shield awards in various categories are presented recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to the overall performance of the Indian Railways. (ANI)

