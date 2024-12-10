Puri, Dec 10 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is likely to begin the repair work at the Ratna Bhandar in Puri's Jagannath Temple on December 17, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee after a meeting of the 'Chhattisa Nijog' or the apex body of the servitors.

"It has been tentatively decided that the ASI will start the repairing work of the Ratna Bhandar from December 17, and it may be completed in a span of two-three months," Padhee told reporters.

He said the SJTA will provide all support and assistance to the ASI for the smooth conduct of the repair work.

"The repair work will start at 1 pm and continue till 6 pm. However, the work may be halted for a day or two keeping in view the rush of devotees on December 31 and January 1. The repair work of the Ratna Bhandar will in no way affect the regular rituals in the 12th-century shrine," he added.

Padhee said the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deities from the outer log of the temple, and will not be given entry to the inner part.

Superintending Archeologist DB Garnaik explained the modalities of the repair work to the stakeholders at the meeting.

Earlier, the ASI had conducted the ground-penetrating radar-GPS survey of the Ratna Bhandar or treasury with the assistance of the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute.

The institute submitted its survey findings to ASI last month, officials said.

The Ratna Bhandar was reopened in July after 46 years for an inventory of valuables and the repair of its structure.

Padhee said the inventory of the valuables will be conducted inside the Ratna Bhandar after its repair.

