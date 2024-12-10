Bhopal, December 10: A shocking incident of brutal murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by around ten masked attackers. The alleged incident occurred late at night on Monday, December 9. Police officials said that the deceased woman, identified as Heera Bai Choudhary, was brutally killed by attackers who were armed with sharp weapons.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, Heera Bai Choudhary was allegedly killed over a land dispute. The murder took place at Ghunsaur village in Jabalpur's Shahpur. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the attack was linked to a long-standing land dispute and occurred when Heera Bai was sleeping at home with her daughter-in-law, Sita Bai. Jabalpur Shocker: Man Poses As ‘Rahul’ on Shaadi.com, Rapes Woman at Darpan Hotel in Lordganj After Calling Her To Discuss Marriage; Arrested.

It is reported that nearly 10 armed men broke into Heer Bai's house and allegedly slit her throat before fleeing the spot. As per the report, Sita Bai, daughter-in-law of Heera Bai, remained silent as she feared for her life. After being alerted, the police, along with forensic and dog squad teams, reached the spot and began an investigation in connection with the incident.

The police identified village sarpanch Umesh Patel and deputy sarpanch Durgesh Patel as key suspects as the woman is reported to have a land dispute with them. Speaking about the brutal murder, Suryakant Sharma, Additional SP, said that they have formed special teams to nab the culprits. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

While the authorities have assured of strict action, the victim’s family has demanded swift action and justice.

