Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A delegation of youth, who had appeared in the Junior Office Assistant examination conducted by HPSSC Hamirpur, on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to complete the recruitment process soon.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that met him that their demand would be considered sympathetically.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government was committed to ensuring complete transparency in the recruitment process so as to instil the faith of the youth in the recruiting agency.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday suspended the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur with immediate effect after the question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) (JOA-IT) was leaked, saying that it did not discharge its duties and responsibilities in a transparent manner.

JOA-IT examinations were scheduled to be held on December 25.

All the ongoing and pending recruitment processes are kept in abeyance till further orders, an official statement read.

The statement further stated that there is also information regarding the leakage of question papers of posts of Junior Auditors and Computer Operators, for which examination is proposed to be held in the near future.

"It is also apprehended that this malpractice has been going on for quite some time past, in connivance with the personnel of the Commission," it added.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, was earlier assigned the responsibility of holding the recruitment process for various posts under the Government of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

