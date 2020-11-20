Nalbari, Nov 20 (PTI) Armed miscreants looted around Rs 60 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Assam's Nalbari district on Friday, officials said.

A person named Nayan Das was also critically injured when the assailants opened fire to flee from the spot.

Also Read | Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights For 5th Time After Some Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive.

Four armed motor-cycle borne youths, wearing face masks and helmets, entered the Amayapur Jagyabhumi branch of Punjab National Bank and looted the sum by pointing a pistol at the staff, they said.

Three blank cartridges have been recovered from the spot, Superintendent of Police Amanjit Kaur said. A massive search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, she added. Das, who sustained bullet injuries in his leg, was initially taken to the Nalbari Civil Hospital where doctors referred him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting to Review India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, Cold-Storage Chain Augmentation Discussed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)