New Delhi, November 20: Hong Kong has barred Air India flights from Delhi till December 3 after some passengers on the Indian carrier's flight earlier this week tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. This is the fifth ban on Air India flights by Hong Kong after passengers have tested positive post arrival at the city. Air India confirmed the ban on its flights from Delhi imposed by the Hong Kong Airport Authority. Air India Passenger of Delhi-Goa Flight Says Terrorist Present Onboard, Triggers Panic.

"Air India has been barred from operating between Delhi and Hong Kong from November 20 till December 3. Passengers with COVID-19 negative test reports done 72 hours prior to departure, from labs recognized by ICMR, are allowed to board flights to Hong Kong as required by the authorities," said the Indian airline. Last month, Hong Kong barred Air India flights from Mumbai till November 10 after five passengers on October 25 had tested COVID-19 positive. Congress MP Alleges Overcharging by Air India on Vande Bharat Flights.

Delhi-Hong Kong flights were banned three times since August. Here it may be noted that as per Hong Kong regulations if an airline has five or more COVID-19 positive passengers on a flight, the airline is barred from bringing any passengers from the same origin to Hong Kong for 14 days. All international passengers are required to undergo a post-flight COVID-19 test at the Hong Kong airport.

Besides India, a pre-flight COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US, according to the Hong Kong government's rules.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).