Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): The 14-day-long ASOMI SARAS which commenced earlier this week is underway at Ganesh Mandir Field of Khanapara in Guwahati.

The fair was inaugurated by Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

By aiming to promote the entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups (SHGs), the Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Department have organised the Asomi Saras Mela in Guwahati where entrepreneurs from different states of the country have come to participate and promote their products.

ASOMI (Atmo Sohayok Mahila Gootor Identity) has been developed as the umbrella brand for all the Self Help Groups (SHGs) products developed under the aegis of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and SARAS means Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society.

Bandana Gogoi, an entrepreneur of the Sivasagar district of Assam who makes craft face masks said that this is a traditional art and she comes to the Mela to show their craft masks.

"We make the traditional face masks of different Gods. I received the training to make this from the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) of the Assam Government. We have received a good response from the public as well as from the government," Bandana Gogoi said.

Ananta Viswakarma, an entrepreneur from Chhattisgarh said that he is so happy after participating in the Mela.

"We make our products by using iron. For the last 30 years, I have been working on it by making various products using iron. I arrive here on December 23 and this Mela will be continued till January 5. This is my second visit to Guwahati and I am so happy to participate in this Mela. People's response is good and sales are also good," Ananta Viswakarma said.

M Nayak, an entrepreneur who makes handmade jewellery from Goa said that he gets a good response from the government side.

"This is my jewellery shop and various products are available here. All products are handmade. This is my sixth visit to Guwahati. I come here through a Self Help Group (SHG). Customers response is good," M Nayak said.

Imtiaz, an entrepreneur from Kashmir said that for the last four years, he has participated in the Mela and he is so happy.

"Various traditional clothes of Kashmir are available in our shop. We are so happy with the response of customers," Imtiaz said.

Himangshu Das, Project Manager of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) said that the Asomi Saras Mela started on December 23 and will continue till January 5, 2024.

"As of now 130 stalls are here and 22 states have participated here. For the first time, the entrepreneurs from Ladakh, Kashmir have also participated here. The entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups from 34 districts of Assam have participated here. In the first 3 days, products worth around Rs 1.50 crore sold here," Himangshu Das said.

The fair has been witnessing a good footfall of customers who are in search of traditional, unique and handcrafted items. (ANI)

