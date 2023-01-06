Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): Three people were nabbed with a cache of arms and ammunition in Assam's Kamrup district, informed police officials on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Fazal Ali, Babli Hussain and Anuwar Hussain.

Also Read | Indian Army Deploys Its Largest Contingent of Women Peacekeepers in United Nation Mission … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The accused were arrested in a joint operation of police and the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday night, as they were attempting to loot money from a person.

Police recovered one 7.65mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, and other sharp weapons in their possession.

Also Read | Air India Urinating Incidents: Airline CEO Campbell Wilson Asks Staff To Report Any Improper Behaviour on Aircraft to Authorities at the Earliest.

Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district, Hitesh Ch Roy said that based on specific input, a police team of Rangia police station and CRPF set up Naka checking at the Rangia area.

"On suspicion, we intercepted two youths along with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01ES-6846 and when we conducted a body search, we found one 7.65mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. During interrogation, the apprehended youths confessed that a person named Anuwar Hussain of the Suntoli area called them to loot money from a person. Our team immediately rushed to the Suntoli area and apprehended Anuwar Hussain," Hitesh Ch Roy said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)