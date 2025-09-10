Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam State Unit welcomed the decision taken by the Assam government's State Cabinet to strictly implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, aimed at expelling foreigners residing in the state.

In a press statement, State BJP Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami commented that this decision of the Assam government will empower the District Commissioners to identify foreign nationals present in Assam and expel them from the country within 10 days through a legal process, thus eliminating the delays and uncertainties associated with the current tribunal-based identification procedure.

The spokesperson further mentioned that recently, during his visit to Assam, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah supported CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in obtaining the necessary central government approval for the proper implementation of The Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, which has been in force since 1950. This achievement reaffirms the Chief Minister's prudence, farsightedness, and deep love for Assam.

The statement highlighted that over 30,000 foreigners have already been expelled from the state through a systematic process with the support of the BSF, which marks a significant step towards providing a permanent solution to Assam's foreigner problem.

The State BJP Spokesperson urged that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the expulsion of foreigners from Assam should progress more swiftly in the coming days.

"It is noteworthy that since assuming office as Chief Minister in 2021, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched extensive operations against illegal occupation of government land by suspected Bengali origin Muslims in Assam, successfully recovering thousands of acres of land to date. Furthermore, due to strict surveillance by the Assam Police and BSF along Assam's border areas adjacent to Bangladesh, the number of illegal crossings from Bangladesh into Assam has been virtually eliminated," the spokesperson said in a statement.

He stated that such decisions by the Chief Minister will ensure the security and future well-being of the state. (ANI)

