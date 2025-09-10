New Delhi, September 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday, a government statement said. At around 11.30 a.m. in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi will host his Mauritian counterpart, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9-16. The meeting in the ancient city of Varanasi will highlight the civilisational connect, spiritual linkages, and enduring people-to-people bonds that have long defined the special relationship between India and Mauritius.

During their bilateral discussions, the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of cooperation, with particular emphasis on development partnership and capacity building. Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam To Visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Today, To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Narendra Modi on September 11.

They will also explore new avenues of collaboration in healthcare, education, science and technology, energy, and infrastructure, while giving special focus to renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy.

The upcoming talks build upon the positive momentum of Prime Minister Modi’s state visit to Mauritius in March this year, during which India and Mauritius elevated their ties to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership". PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Mauritius' Highest 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' Award (Watch Video).

As a close maritime neighbour and valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius plays a pivotal role in advancing India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The partnership is also seen as an important contribution to the collective aspirations of the Global South. The Varanasi Summit is expected to serve as a landmark in India–Mauritius relations, reinforcing their shared commitment to mutual prosperity, sustainable development, and a secure and inclusive future.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun. At around 4.15 p.m., he will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand to assess the situation on the ground. Subsequently, at 5 p.m., he will chair a high-level review meeting with state and central officials to take stock of relief and rehabilitation measures.

