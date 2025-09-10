New Delhi, September 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 11, according to an official press release. In Varanasi, PM Modi will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State Visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Dehradun, where he will undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and chair a high-level review meeting with officials. The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilizational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius. Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam To Visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi Today, To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Narendra Modi on September 11.

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy. The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'. PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive Uttar Pradesh, Launch Development Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore Today.

As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South. The Varanasi Summit will mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future.

