Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Water levels in the Brahmaputra river continued to remain high in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday following incessant rainfall in several parts of the state and neighbouring regions.

The sustained downpour led to flooding in low-lying areas, submerging homes and fields across vulnerable pockets of the district.

Also Read | Delhi: Demolition Drive at Madrasi Camp Amid Residents' Discontent, Over 300 Slums Set to Be Removed (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, severe waterlogging was witnessed in several areas on Sunday after continuous spells of rainfall lashed the city.

Earlier, eight people have died due to floods and landslides in Assam the according to officials.

Also Read | 'Uttar Pradesh Gets Another Acting DGP': Akhilesh Yadav Trains Guns at UP Government Over Appointment of New DGP Rajeev Krishna.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report on May 31, three people died in floods and five died due to landslides.

"Two people, including a child, died due to the flood in Golaghat district, while one person drowned in flood waters in Lakhimpur district," ASDMA said on Saturday.

Five people lost their lives and two others were injured due to landslides in the Kamrup (Metro) district.

Following incessant and heavy rainfall in Assam and neighbouring states, 175 villages under 20 revenue circles in 12 districts of the state--Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong West--were affected in the first spell of floods in the state.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 58091 people in 12 districts were affected by the first spell of floods. 791.32 hectares of crop-land submerged by flood waters.

Nearly 7000 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set by the district administration.

The district administration has set up 16 relief camps and relief distribution centres in the flood-hit areas.

The flood waters washed away 194 animals. 75918 animals have been affected in the flood-hit districts.

State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and local administration are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

Flood waters damaged 22 roads, one bridge, breached 3 embankments, damaged 4 other embankments, irrigation canals, school buildings, Anganwadi centres, etc.

The report said 9865 people were affected by urban floods in Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Cachar, and Kamrup (M) districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)