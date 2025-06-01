Lucknow, June 1: Reacting to the appointment of Rajeev Krishna as Uttar Pradesh's new director general of police, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav raised concerns on Saturday about the state's leadership and law enforcement. A 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Krishna replaced DGP Prashant Kumar, who retired on Saturday. In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "Uttar Pradesh gets another acting DGP!" Akhilesh Slams BJP After 3 People 'sacked' for Leaking Video of MP Politician.

Without taking any name, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said, "Today, while leaving, he must be thinking what did he get, who kept proving every wrong to be right. Had he been loyal to the Constitution and laws instead of a person, he would have at least got respect in his own eyes." According to senior officials of the state's home department, like his predecessor, Krishna will be the officiating DGP. '100% Victory of PDA Unity': Akhilesh Yadav on Caste Census Decision.

यूपी को मिला एक और कार्यवाहक डीजीपी! आज जाते-जाते वो ज़रूर सोच रहे होंगे कि उन्हें क्या मिला, जो हर गलत को सही साबित करते रहे। यदि व्यक्ति की जगह संविधान और विधान के प्रति निष्ठावान रहते तो कम-से-कम अपनी निगाह में तो सम्मान पाते। अब देखना ये है कि वो जो जंजाल पूरे प्रदेश में… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 31, 2025

In his post, Yadav said, "Now it remains to be seen whether the new person is able to free himself from the web that has been woven in the entire state and deliver justice impartially or else, he too will become a victim of politics by getting trapped in the web." The SP chief also questioned the apparent discord between the central and state leadership, asking, "Why should the people of Uttar Pradesh and the poor law-and-order situation bear the brunt of the Delhi-Lucknow fight? When the 'double engine' cannot choose an officer together, how will they run the country and the state?"