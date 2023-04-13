Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received the Geographical Indication Registration Certificate for Asomiya Gamosa.

CM Biswa Sarma received the certificate from the Controller General of Patent, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of GI Registry Dr Unnat P. Pandit at a function held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

It may be noted that eight Gamosa namely Uka or Xadharan Gamosa, Phulam Gamosa, Bihuwan, Tiani or Pani Gamosa, Anakata Gamosa, Telos Gamosa, Dora Boron or Jor Gamosa and Gossain Gamosa have been included in GI Registration.

GI Registration is a legal recognition of goods for a definite geographical area or territory and no other can produce and market the product.

The GI Tag will also ensure the protection of lakhs of weavers in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, "It is a moment of honour and pride for the people of Assam just before the Rongali Bihu celebrations as I received the GI Tag for our pride the Asomiya Gamosa."

"As a result of this honour, our pride Asomiya Gamosa will receive legal recognition for Assam which will protect its quality and distinctiveness. It will ensure the protection of the interests of our weavers," he added.

Observed in the first week of the month Bohag (mid-April) every year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu heralds the Assamese New Year and is widely celebrated among the community. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, which signifies the distinct cycles of farming - Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.

The Assam Chief Minister on the occasion congratulated the people of Assam on earning the honour. He said that this GI tag would be yet another step for taking Assam and placing it on the world stage. (ANI)

