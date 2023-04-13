Russian exports to Germany were down 91% this February compared to February 2022, the month when it invaded Ukraine. The rapid decline is in large part because of the near-total halt in imports of Russian energy.Germany's imports from Russia have fallen by a staggering 91% in the first year of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The country's federal statistics agency, Destatis said on Thursday that imported goods from Russia were worth €300 million (roughly $330 million) in February 2023, when compared to imports amounting to €3.7 billion in the same month of 2022.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year.

Russia drops to 46th spot in German import league table

The total meant that Russia had dropped from being Germany's 11th biggest source of imports to its 46th in just a year.

According to the government's statistical agency, Destatis, Germany was only importing a few energy products from Russia.

The agency said that oil and natural gas imports had fallen from €2.2 billion in February 2022 to €4.2 million in February 2023, a drop of 99.8%.

Imports of coal-based coke products and mineral oil products fell from €353 million to €30 million, a decrease of 91.4%.

Coal imports dropped from €347 million to €26 million, representing a decline of 92.5%.

German exports to Russia meanwhile dropped by 60.5% to €800 million when compared to the €2.1 billion figure from February 2022.

Destatis also said that this Februray, for the first month since December 2020, Germany had a trade surplus with Russia. A year prior in the same month it had a deficit of €1.6 billion.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Germany has dramatically reduced its dependence on Russian sources of energy and has entered into various partnerships with other countries. Most coal and oil deliveries were either halted or limited via EU sanctions.

Although the EU never imposed natural gas sanctions, Russia halted most deliveries last summer and soon after, the Nord Stream delivery pipelines were damaged in apparent sabotage.

