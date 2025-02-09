Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding victory in the national capital after 27 years marks a significant political shift in the country, ending 10 years of AAP's rule and further cementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and popularity among the masses.

Expressing his gratitude to the people of Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed their support and underlined the BJP's commitment to transforming the city.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Anna Hazare Must Have Got Relief' After AAP's Defeat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

"This overwhelming mandate is a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the relentless efforts of our dedicated party workers. Under his guidance, the double-engine government will now propel Delhi towards becoming one of the world's best cities," he stated.

A key BJP campaigner, CM Sarma addressed around 10 election rallies in Delhi, slammed the city's current state of affairs and promised rapid development under BJP governance.

Also Read | Vashi: Woman Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Newly Opened Olympic-Size Swimming Pool in Navi Mumbai.

On Saturday in Mumbai, CM Sarma also held meetings with various industrialists to boost Assam's Industrial Prospects ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0.

Sarma held high-level meetings with leading industrialists in Mumbai focusing on infrastructure, energy and emerging sectors in Assam.

In his meeting with JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, discussions centred on potential collaborations in Assam's infrastructure and energy sectors. Dr. Sarma extended an invitation to Jindal for the second edition of Advantage Assam, scheduled to take place on 25-26 February. He also met Chairman of Welspun Group, BK Goenka engaging in discussions on investment opportunities in textiles, energy, water treatment and infrastructure.

Later, the Chief Minister held talks with Essar Group Vice Chairman Ravi Ruia, exploring potential partnerships in electric truck manufacturing and renewable energy projects in Assam.

Ruia was also invited to Advantage Assam 2.0 and to explore opportunities in the State. Sarma emphasised that Advantage Assam will serve as a crucial platform to implement the state government's ambitious plans, attract investment and drive economic growth.

Additionally, Dr. Sarma held a fruitful meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukeshbhai Ambani and Anant Ambani, where they discussed Assam's potential to become India's next hub for Industry 4.0 and explored possible collaborations with Reliance Industries in this transformative journey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)