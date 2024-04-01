Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending support and assistance to deal with the ongoing storm situation.

"Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah telephoned me to discuss the aftermath of the heavy rains and winds that struck parts of Assam. His assurance of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Government of India is deeply appreciated," CM Himanta Sarma said in a post on X.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible assistance.

"I am deeply concerned about the terrible damage caused by the storms in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. I have spoken to the chief ministers and assured them of all kinds of assistance. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I also urge all BJP workers to stay with the victims during this time of crisis and provide them with all kinds of assistance," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms wreaked havoc in parts of Assam's Kamrup district and neighbouring areas on March 31, causing extensive damage to public and private properties.

Several houses were damaged, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district due to the severe hailstorm. Naitor Kalyanpur, Naitor Udla, Jamlai, Bidyanagar, and Hekra villages are among the worst affected areas.

Vehicular movement was also affected for hours as uprooted trees blocked roads in various parts of the district.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange Alert' and forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at several places in Assam and Meghalaya on March 31. (ANI)

