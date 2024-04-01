Thiruvananthapuram, April 1: The Kerala police recently arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and rapping a minor girl in Pathanamthitta district. The accused identified as BS Siddharth aka Sreekuttan was arrested by the Adoor police after a complaint was lodged against him by the victim's mother. Sreekuttan has been accused of kidnapping and raping the complainant's daughter.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, accused Sreekuttan allegedly kidnapped the minor girl was she was walking with her mother in Adoor, Pathanamthitta. Police officials said that the accused is a resident of Kollam. The alleged incident took place on Thursday, March 28 evening when the girl was coming to Adoor town. Kerala Shocker: 67-Year-Old Man Murders Daughter-in-Law, Ends His Life by Hanging in Kochi.

As per the complaint, the accused who knew the girl, reached the place on a bike and allegedly kidnapped the girl. After fleeing from the spot with the minor girl, the accused took her to his friend's house and convinced him that the victim was 22 years old.

Later, the accused raped the minor girl at his friend's place. Acting on the instructions of R Jayaraj, DYSP of Adoor, the police team launched a manhunt and arrested the accused. Kerala Shocker: Woman Attacked by Ex-Boyfriend With Knife for Breaking Up With Him in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a separate incident that took place last month, a woman police officer and a nurse were assaulted by the same man in two separate incidents near Tripunithura. Police officials said that the accused who was intoxicated was arrested and two distinct FIRs were filed against him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).