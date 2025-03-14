Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): In a concerted effort to safeguard Vaishnav heritage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated an infrastructural development project valued at Rs 11.14 crore at Shri Shri Shankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra, and Shri Shri Dev Damodar Guru's Adi Dham in the greater Barpeta region.

During his visit to Barpeta, he also laid the foundation stone for another infrastructural development initiative, amounting to Rs 7.32 crore, at Chinpara Bhithi Than, a site of historical significance where Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev had spent a year.

It may be noted that Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev established a Satra at Patbaushi, where he resided for approximately 18 years. This Satra was the centre from which he propagated his spiritual philosophy, artistic endeavours, and cultural contributions throughout the region.

Due to its role in developing Sattriya culture and literature, the institution remains of significant historical and cultural value. Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev, Mahapurush Madhavdev, Damodardev, and Haridev utilised this Satra to propagate the Vaishnav faith further.

The infrastructural development project inaugurated by the Chief Minister today aims to facilitate the enhancement and preservation of Shri Shri Shankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra, and its Namghar and Monikut.

The project entails the construction of several facilities, such as a Daul Ghar, Jagmohan Ghar, Math, Kalindi Aai Ghar, a museum, a Patkuwa, a dining hall, a discussion room, a dormitory, sanitation facilities, and provisions for drinking water.

In addition, efforts would be made to preserve and enhance the site's natural environment by developing paved pathways, benches, a lawn area, and lighting installations.

Similarly, the development project for Shri Shri Dev Damodar Guru's Adi Dham includes renovating and enhancing the Namghar and Monikut and building a Daul Ghar and Jagmohan Ghar.

The project would also involve the creation of two entrance gates at the front and rear, upgrading the existing guesthouses, a community hall, and a training centre. Moreover, a museum, a Patkuwa, a designated resting space for women, sanitation facilities, and drinking water systems would be constructed.

The project also includes measures for environmental enhancement through the development of paved pathways, benches, a lawn area, and the installation of lighting systems.

Additionally, a 2-metre-wide foot overbridge would be constructed to establish connectivity between Shri Shri Shankardev Than and Shri Shri Dev Damodar Guru's Adi Dham, thereby improving accessibility between these historically and culturally significant sites.

The infrastructural development project at Chinpara Bhithi Than, encompassing approximately eight bighas and one lecha, is designed to enhance and preserve the site's historical and cultural significance. The Kirtanghar and Monikut would be renovated as part of this initiative, ensuring their structural integrity for future generations.

The project further includes the construction and refurbishment of essential facilities such as the main entrance, pathways, Rang Ghar, Darshan Ghar, Daul Ghar, Jagmohan Ghar, Patkuwa, dormitory, dining hall, and a designated rest area for women.

Additionally, provisions have been made to reconstruct the conference hall, security cabins, sanitation and drinking water systems, and boundary walls. To improve the site's accessibility and aesthetic appeal, paved walkways, benches, landscaped lawns with lighting, and gazebos would be installed, ensuring a well-maintained environment for visitors.

Addressing the media on this occasion, Sarma stated that Srimanta Sankardev spent a significant period of his life in Patbaushi, where he composed many of his invaluable literary works. He recalled that upon assuming office as Chief Minister, during his visit to Barpeta and Patbaushi, he had announced a project to preserve the region's cultural and historical legacy.

In fulfilment of that commitment, the foundation stone for this initiative has now been laid, he added. Noting that Srimanta Sankardev resided in various locations throughout his life, he said that the Assam Government has documented their historical significance and devised a phased plan for their systematic development.

He highlighted completed projects at Bordowa and Gangmou Than and stated that a Rs 50 crore development project would be undertaken for Madhupur Satra.

The Chief Minister then visited the historic Barpeta Satra, where he offered his respects at key sites, including the Doul Griha, during the ongoing four-day Doul Utsav celebrations. He attended a performance of Barpeta's traditional Holi geet, appreciating the region's distinct cultural heritage.

Additionally, he inaugurated the Srimanta Sankardev Museum at Sri Sri Sankardev Than, Patbaushi Satra.

Sarma was accompanied by several dignitaries, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development etc.; Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment and Forests etc.; Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs; MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury; MLA Phani Talukdar; and Sudarsan Thakur, Secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, among others.

On the other hand, Sarma today visited the Batadrava Than, the birth place of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and paid his obeisance to the Gurujona for the welfare and wellbeing of all sections of the people of the state. He also took part in the Doul Utsav at the Batadrava Than, which involves traditional Vaishnava rituals, music, dance, and religious processions, etc. at Batadrava in Nagaon district today.

On the occasion, talking to the reporters, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that on the occasion of auspicious Holi, he felt himself fortunate to have come to Batadrava Than and prayed to the Gurujona for the wellbeing of the people of Assam.

He also said that he prayed to the Gurujona so that people of Assam can stay happy throughout the year like the days of Holi.

He also said that the Batadrava Than Project, which the Government of Assam is developing to transform the Than into an ideal place of religious and cultural tourism, will be completed in the month of October. He also said that the project will be dedicated in the month of October.

It may be noted that the project that Assam Government is implementing has been aimed at turning Batadrava Than into a spiritual, cultural, tourism and research centre. The project will encompass cultural ideology of the people of Assam as presented by the Vaishnavite cult and propounded by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, MLA Rupak Sarma and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

