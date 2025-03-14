Famous People Born on March 14: March 14 is marked by the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. The world of science celebrates the birth of Albert Einstein, one of the greatest physicists of all time. In sports, Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, NBA superstar Stephen Curry, England cricketer James Vince, and tennis player Eden Silva were born on this day. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, director Rohit Shetty, and veteran actress Farida Jalal also share this birth date. Hollywood remembers iconic actor Michael Caine, Fantastic Four star Jamie Bell, and The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort. Other notable names include Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, politician Dan Crenshaw, Prince Albert II of Monaco, actor Daniel Gillies, activist Irom Chanu Sharmila, and actors Anuradha Patel and Sarvadaman D. Banerjee.

Famous March 14 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Albert Einstein (14 March 1879 - 18 April 1955) Simone Biles Stephen Curry Aamir Khan Jamie Bell Michael Caine Antoni Porowski Ansel Elgort Dan Crenshaw Albert II, Prince of Monaco Billy Crystal Daniel Gillies Rohit Shetty Farida Jalal Irom Chanu Sharmila Anuradha Patel Sarvadaman D. Banerjee Eden Silva James Vince

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).