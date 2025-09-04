Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched Chief Minister's Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Dhekiajuli constituency. Under this, cheques were distibuted to 31,224 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), covering 29,523 women from rural areas and 1,701 from urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that Assam has around 4 lakh SHGs with 40 lakh women members and said, "Of these, nearly 8.5 lakh women already earn Rs 1 lakh or more annually. Many of these 'Lakhpati Baideus' have even grown into bigger entrepreneurs, earning up to Rs 10 lakh every year, thereby rising to the level of 'Maha Lakhpati Baideu'."

Highlighting the government's efforts, Sarma noted that women had previously faced problems due to high-interest loans from microfinance institutions.

"But with the government's revolving fund of Rs 25,000, SHGs are now able to carry out productive activities smoothly. Many groups have also successfully taken out bank loans, with a 99% repayment rate. With proper support, the remaining 32 lakh SHG women also can become 'Lakhpati Baideus'," the CM said.

The Chief Minister urged the beneficiaries to use the government's financial assistance for income-generating activities like dairy, beekeeping, making traditional food items, or to strengthen family enterprises.

He suggested that every 10 SHG members could pool their funds in the group account and take additional loans from banks for productive purposes. Alternatively, women could use the funds for self-employment or in their family businesses individually.

He said if women invest the Rs. 10,000 seed capital productively this year, they will become eligible for Rs. 25,000 next year with bank support and subsequently Rs. 50,000 in the next phase.

The Chief Minister further stated that implementing this scheme will require an expenditure of Rs. 4,000 crore to provide each woman with Rs. 10,000 seed capital.

"Next year, providing Rs 25,000 will involve Rs 10,000 crore, while at the Rs 50,000 stage, the government will spend Rs 25,000 crore," the CM said.

The CM also underlined that over the past four-and-a-half years, the Assam Government has been continuously working for the development and safety of girls and women. "During this period, steps have been taken to end child marriage, along with the introduction of several schemes such as Nijut Moina," he said.

He further announced that on 17th September, which marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women beneficiaries under Orunodoi 3.0 will start receiving a monthly assistance of Rs 1,250.

"Each Orunodoi family will also get an additional subsidy of Rs 250 for purchasing LPG cylinders. From 1st November, ration card holders will receive pulses, sugar and salt at subsidised rates along with rice," the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Ganesh Limbu and Prithviraj Rabha, Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat & Rural Development Department B. Kalyan Chakravarty, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, Mission Director of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntal Moni Sharma Bordoloi, along with several senior officials and dignitaries, were present in the programme. (ANI)

