Chennai, September 4: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has stated that there is no need for panic in Tamil Nadu, and added that the current illnesses are only seasonal infections that typically occur during the monsoon period. He further said that the 'brain-eating amoeba' infection has never been detected in Tamil Nadu so far, and no complaints have been reported.

On the question of "brain-eating amoeba" infection, he said, "The current illnesses are only seasonal infections associated with monsoon periods. There is no new disease in Tamil Nadu. There is no need for panic or measures like wearing masks." What Is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis? Know All About the Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba As It Kills 2 in Kerala.

Ma Subramanian further said, "This amoeba infection is more common in Kerala. It originates from stagnant water and can enter the body through the nose while swimming, but it is not a contagious disease. Still, people must avoid bathing in polluted water in unclean ponds, tanks, or swimming pools without proper chlorination."

"Public health officials, along with local bodies, are inspecting swimming pools in Chennai to ensure proper chlorination and are continuously monitoring them. So far, there has been no sign of brain-eating amoeba infection in Tamil Nadu, and not a single complaint has been reported," the Health Minister added. Minister Ma. Subramanian also inspected and reviewed the "Ungaludan Stalin" camp held at the Labour Colony, Lions Club Primary School on Arulayampet Main Road, Guindy, Chennai. Kerala: 2 Including 3-Month-Old Infant Die of Rare Amoebic Meningoencephalitis While Undergoing Treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (Watch Video).

Later, the Minister distributed certificates to seven beneficiaries, including proof documents for a person who applied under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, a property tax applicant, a family card applicant, and birth certificates for those who applied for child name registration. On July 15, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the "Ungaludan Stalin" scheme. In urban areas of Tamil Nadu, 3,768 camps are being held, providing 43 services through 13 government departments. In rural areas, 6,632 camps are functioning, offering 46 types of services through 15 departments.

In Chennai, the scheme covers 43 services from 13 departments including: Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare, Labour Welfare, Housing, and Urban Development. 5,474 camps have been conducted statewide, completing about 50% of the target. So far, 4,370,449 applications have been received. Camps are being held in a way that satisfies the public, and some petitions are being resolved immediately. In Chennai alone, 202 camps have been conducted, completing over 50% of the work. Another 198 camps are yet to be held, he said.

Subramanian also commented on the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin (Stalin for Health) scheme and said, "The scheme began on August 2. Over the last four weeks, more than 57,000 people benefited from each camp. This coming Saturday, 37 camps will be held across Tamil Nadu, including 15 in Chennai zones. By January 15 next year, 1,256 camps will have been conducted under this scheme."

