New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, and discussed with them various issues concerning the state.

Sarma also expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of people of Assam to Prime Minister Modi for approving an urea plant in Namrup, terming the Centre's decision as a "game-changer in the state's developmental journey", an official statement said.

The upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit', an initiative to attract investments, also came up for discussion with the chief minister acknowledging the valuable guidance he received from the prime minister.

A mega 'Jhumur' performance, a dance form of the state's Adivasi community, will also be staged a day before the investment and infrastructure summit.

Modi will attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit as a chief guest on February 25 and also the Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati, the statement said.

Sarma said Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Hardeep Singh Puri will chair separate sessions in the investment summit.

The chief minister invited Scindia to chair a session on the 'Role of I-Ways in Viksit Assam'.

"Glad to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji in Delhi today. I am happy to share that he will chair a session on the role of 'I-Ways in Viksit Assam' during #AdvantageAssam2.

"This session will bring together key stakeholders and the best minds in the communication and tech industry to help us formulate a Assam specific strategy on building Information Highways in the State," he wrote on 'X'.

Sarma also met Sitharaman and congratulated her for presenting "one of the finest budgets in India's history that kept the middle class and small businesses at the core of government's agenda".

He thanked Sitharaman for announcing a new urea facility in Assam that will give a big impetus to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"I congratulated Hon'ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji for presenting one of the finest budgets in India's history - a budget which has kept the middle class and small businesses at the heart of the government's agenda. I thanked her for announcing a new Urea facility in Assam, a big step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"We also spoke about the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 summit in which the Hon'ble Minister has kindly consented to Chair the valedictory session," Sarma said in his post.

The chief minister also met Petroleum Minister Puri at Parliament House.

On the request of Sarma, Puri accepted the invitation to grace the session on hydrocarbons and energy at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

"Had an excellent conversation with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri Ji. We are grateful for his consent to drive forward the session on Hyrdocarbons and Energy at #AdvantageAssam2. We spoke at length on how Assam had an early mover advantage in the oil industry but the full potential remains untapped.

"Our joint effort is to ensure #AdvantageAssam2 serves as the enabling platform to harness Assam's energy potential in a sustainable manner through cross collaboration between key stakeholders," the chief minister said.

Sarma later met Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal who also consented to head discussions on leveraging exports as a growth engine for Assam at the summit.

"Pleased to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji at his office this afternoon. The Hon'ble Minister will lead discussions on leveraging exports as a growth engine for Assam, further advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat at the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 Summit. We eagerly await his insightful thoughts during the Summit," he said.

