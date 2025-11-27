Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): A Curtain Raiser event for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 was organised on Thursday by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati.

The upcoming IISF, scheduled to be held from December 6 to 9, in Panchkula, Haryana, is being organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) in collaboration with various scientific ministries of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) to showcase India's expanding capabilities across multiple scientific frontiers.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 28 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The festival will serve as a vibrant convergence of ministries, universities, national laboratories, private innovators, and student communities, mirroring the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and India's ambition to become a global science powerhouse.

Welcoming participants at the event, Sanjay O'Neill Shaw, Regional Head, RMC Guwahati, urged the scientific community and students to renew their commitment to fostering a knowledge-driven and innovation-led India.

Also Read | Indian Job Market: Formal Hiring Softens in October but Job Postings Still 60% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Says Report.

He emphasised that collective scientific brilliance is key to national progress. Rajib Chandra Sarma, General Secretary of Vijnana Bharati, Guwahati, highlighted VIBHA's longstanding efforts in promoting scientific awareness across the country, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

Speaking on the importance of nurturing a scientific temper among youth, Prasanta Neog, Professor and Head of Agricultural Meteorology at Biswanath College of Agriculture, stated that preparing young minds with a scientific outlook is essential for building an Aatmanirbhar and globally leading India.

Hemendra Choudhury, Professor, Department of Crop Physiology, Biswanath College of Agriculture, stressed the need for effective utilisation of radiant energy to boost high-quality food production, which he noted is crucial for ensuring national food security and enhancing India's export capabilities.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to advance the national vision of "Vigyan Se Smriddhi, Aatmanirbhar Bharat," reinforcing the role of science and technology in driving self-reliance and innovation. The 10th IISF was held at IIT Guwahati in December 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)