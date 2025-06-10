Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Satra Aayog formed for reviewing and assessing the problems of the Satra lands in Assam, submitted its final report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday.

It may be noted that the Aayog formed on November 24, 2021, with MLA Pradip Hazarika as its Chairman and MLAs Mrinal Saikia and Rupak Sarma as its members, visited around 126 satras, examined the existing problems there and submitted the report, giving several recommendations.

Thanking Satra Aayog for its final report, Chief Minister Sarma said, "In the socio-cultural life of Assam, submission of the final report marks an important day for the state. I consider myself happy to receive the final report of the Aayog which reviewed and assessed the problems of satra lands necessitated because of encroachment. The government will study the report very minutely and exhaustively to meet its recommendations."

The Chief Minister also announced that his government would constitute a permanent Satra Aayog, which would be empowered financially and administratively to work for the benefits and welfare of the satras.

He also said that the Aayog will work on forming a 25-year vision plan to revamp the institutional framework of the satras and ensure their sustainability across the state.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that satras play an important role in the socio-cultural and spiritual life of the state.

Moreover, he said that Srimanta Sankardeva, by introducing neo-Vaishnavism, took a crucial role in setting up the satras to discuss and preach cultural and spiritual values across the state.

He also said Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Sri Damodeva, and Sri Harideva established the satras.

He said that today, the Satras are confronted with various problems. However, no other government took the initiative to address the problems of the Satras. However, once the BJP-led dispensation assumed power in the state, the government took steps to save the satras and lend vitality to them. Therefore, the present state government formed this Satra Aayog to find out the problems, especially land encroachment, that grapple with the Satras across the state.

He thanked the Satra Aayog for its exhaustive study, which would help the government to take remedial steps and protect the Satras.

The Chief Minister moreover, said that more youth should come into the fold of the satra culture and lend more vitality to it.

Taking cognizance of the state of affairs of the smaller satras, Sarma said that bigger satras should take it upon themselves to help the small satras. They should also indulge in transformative works to empower all the satras to spread the tenets of Vaishnavism.

He said that it would be very difficult for the government to empower all the 922 satras, therefore, appealed to the people of Assam to work collectively to protect the satra lands and help them work for the mission they were established.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Chairman of the Satra Aayog Pradip Hazarika, its members MLAs Mrinal Hazarika, Rupak Sarma, several Satradhikars and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

