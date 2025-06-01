Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday administered the oath of office to Ranjan Sharma as the State Election Commissioner at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. Earlier, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota sought permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dr J B Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary Kalyan Chakravarthy, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner and Secretary Finance Virendra Mittal along with some senior officers of the government.

Ranjan Sharma is a retired Assam Civil Services officer, 1992 batch.

Ranjan Sharma previously held several significant positions, including Special Commissioner and Secretary.

Earlier, the BJP-led NDA had registered a massive victory in the panchayat polls in Assam conducted by the State Election Commissioner.

The BJP and its ally party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won 300 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 Anchalik Panchayat seats.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a press conference held at the State BJP headquarters in Guwahati that the BJP and its ally party AGP won 300 out of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and 1436 out of 2192 Anchalik Panchayat seats in 27 districts of the state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Team NDA has secured a sweeping victory in the Assam Panchayat Polls 2025. The people's mandate is a resounding endorsement of our welfare-driven governance & a strong show of faith as we move towards 2026," the Chief Minister said.

Assam Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2026. (ANI)

