Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): On the sacred occasion of Gopashtami, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the Gaudham(Gaushala) within the premises of Raj Bhavan, Guwahati, on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Governor Acharya described Gau Mata as "the living symbol of India's Sanatan tradition, representing a radiant confluence of compassion, prosperity, and purity."

He emphasised that the establishment of the Gaudham reaffirms the eternal sentiment "Gauh Sarvesam Matarah", meaning "The cow is the mother of all", and reflects a collective pledge to nurture India's cultural and spiritual consciousness with devotion and reverence.

As part of the event, two Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) were signed in the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan.

The first MoA was inked between Raj Bhavan, Assam and Shree Gauhati Gaushala for the maintenance and management of the newly established Raj Bhavan Gaushala.

The second MoA was signed between Raj Bhavan, Assam and the Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU), Khanapara, to facilitate the adoption of best husbandry practices and ensure scientific care for the dairy animals housed at the Gaushala.

On behalf of Raj Bhavan, Joint Secretary Bidit Das signed both MoAs. General Secretary RS Joshi signed on behalf of Gauhati Gaushala, while Bibekananda Saikia, Dean of AVFU, represented the university.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean of AVFU Bibekananda Saikia, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Jayanta Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of Gauhati Gaushala RS Joshi, along with several other dignitaries and officials.

The establishment of the Gaudham underscores Raj Bhavan's continued commitment to compassion, sustainability, and the preservation of India's timeless cultural and spiritual values. (ANI)

