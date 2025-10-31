Kolkata, October 31: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for October 31, 2025, is set to be declared today. Players can check the live updates and winning numbers on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in and see if they are lucky enough to win on Friday, October 31. This popular lottery-style game is similar to Satta Matka and runs through multiple rounds during the day. The game features eight rounds daily, known as “bazis”, beginning at 10 AM and ending with the last round at 8:30 PM. The results for each round are released at regular intervals, keeping participants engaged as they follow the live announcements. Those eager to know the Kolkata FF live results and the detailed Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 31 can find all the updates below.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day, from Monday to Sunday. It must be noted that the lottery is open exclusively to participants residing in Kolkata. Each result is declared roughly every 90 minutes, offering players multiple chances to test their luck. Participants can scroll down to check the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 31, 2025, and verify their numbers on the official sites to see if fortune favours them today. Kolkata Fatafat Result, October 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 31, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 230 345 780 560 5 2 5 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 129 880 489 559 2 6 1 9

Across India, 13 states legally allow lotteries, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. This lottery in Kolkata is being conducted under local supervision in Kolkata, West Bengal and over time, it hgas gained popularity among participants. LatestLY advises players to stay aware of the rules and local laws before taking part. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While people enjoys playing the game with great interest, participants are reminded to play responsibly as the game’s engaging nature make it thrilling, but it also involves financial risk.

