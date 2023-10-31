Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Assam government on Tuesday had advertised various vacancies in different departments of the state.

The state government has advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Businessman’s 16-Year-Old Son Kidnapped, Murdered by Tuition Teacher in Kanpur for Rs 30 Lakh Ransom.

"We have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month. The Health Department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies," Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

He further said that the government is planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education department soon.

Also Read | Manipur: Police Officer Killed After Being Shot by Militants in Kuki-Dominated Moreh Border Town.

"Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state," he added.

Earlier, The Chief Minister announce that the Assam government will construct 4,000 state-of-the-art schools by 2028.

"With the blessings of Hon'ble PM, Assam is undertaking the biggest ever effort to build schools in the state. 4,000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, i.e. adding 2 new schools every day for the next 5 years. Chaired a meeting today to review the progress," said CM Sarma in a post on social media platform X.

The review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was attended by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, registered contractors, empanelled architects and engineers of the PWD. The meeting was held to review the construction work of 126 new secondary schools in the state through the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode of contract.

Minister Pegu said that these 4,000 schools would be constructed through EPC mode of contract.

In a step towards the fulfilment of the election-time promise of providing government jobs to 1 lakh youths of the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to 62 numbers of Assistant Engineers (Civil) under the Water Resources Department of Government of Assam.

Speaking at the event held at the "I" block at the Assam Secretariat Complex that would house the office of the Chief Minister and that of the Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Sarma said, "The state government has been working relentlessly towards the fulfilment of the promise to provide 1-lakh government jobs to youths of the State." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)