Kanpur, October 31: In a shocking incident, the 16-year-old son of a businessman who had gone missing on Monday evening, was found murdered on Tuesday. According to the reports, the victim Kushagra had left home on Monday at 4 p.m. for his tuition classes. He did not return home but around 9 p.m his family received a letter for ransom of Rs 30 lakhs. The police were informed by the boy’s father Manish Kanodia, a well-known textile businessman who lives in Acharya Nagar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Zomato Delivery Boy Allegedly Beaten, His Bike Set Ablaze by Bullies in Aligarh (Watch Video)

The police began investigation and the woman who was giving tuition to the teenager was taken into custody. She is a resident of Fazalganj police station area. The police have also detained two more people. During their interrogation, it was revealed that they together murdered Kushagra and then threw his body in Fazalganj police station area. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Held for Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Over Her Love Affair in Kaushambi District

The police recovered the body of the teenager on Tuesday morning. Investigation revealed that Kushagra was strangulated to death with a rope. Inspector Raipur, Archana Gautam, said that the female teacher and her friend wanted to get married and settle down. For this he needed money and planned the kidnapping.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).