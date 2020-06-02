Assam Landslide: Sarbananda Sonowal Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Assistance to Families of 20 Victims

Assam Landslide (Photo Credits: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Guwahati, June 2: Assam government has instructed the administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to families of the 20 people who died in landslides in three districts of the state earlier today.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Have instructed District Deputy Commissioners to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs to families of the deceased within 24 hours," Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said. Assam: 20 People Killed in Landslides in Cachar, Karimganj And Hailakandi Districts; Several Injured.

At least 20 people died while 19 others were injured in landslides in three districts of the state- Hailakandi, Cachar and Karimganj. In Hailakandi, seven people died and nine injured in a landslide while 7 others died in the separate landslide incident in Lakhipur area of Cachar district earlier today. In Karimganj district, six people died and ten were injured in a landslide.

