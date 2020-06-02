Assam: 20 People Killed in Landslides in Cachar, Karimganj And Hailakandi Districts; Several Injured

Assam Landslide (Photo Credits: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Hailakandi, June 2: At least 20 people died and several others were injured due to landslides that took place in Assam on Tuesday, June 2, NDTV reported. The deaths are largely reported from the southern part of the state which has been experiencing heavy rainfall for past few days. Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway. Assam Floods: 7 Districts Affected Due to Flash Floods, Goalpara Worst-Hit With 1.68 Lakh Affected People, Meghalaya on Alert.

According to the report, seven deaths have been reported in Hailakandi district, seven in Cachar district and six in Karimganj district. Several people have also injured in the landslide incidents. One More Person Dies in Assam Flood; 3.7 Lakh People in Six Districts Affected by Deluge.

All India Radio Tweet:

#Assam: Landslide killed 7 people in Bhtatbazar village under Hailakandi Revenue Circle of Hailakandi district. Photo: Nilotpal pic.twitter.com/tfl2YvffD7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 2, 2020

More details awaited.