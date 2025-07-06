Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said all government notifications will be translated into Bodo language in all 13 districts where people of the community reside.

At an official function here, Sarma inaugurated 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action' -- an initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council under 'Bodoland Happiness Mission'.

"As per the demand of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), the state government will make it compulsory for all the government notifications to be translated into the Bodo language in all the 13 Bodo inhabited districts of the state," he said.

Sarma, on the occasion, conferred the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award on 18 personalities who contributed immensely to the enrichment of folk cultures in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking on the occasion, he hailed the 'Bodoland Happiness Mission' and said that it is an excellent effort to strengthen the peace and stability that the people of BTR achieved over the last five years.

The CM said that the demand for self-determination of the Bodo people and the associated fear psychosis generated among the people belonging to other communities living in the areas made Bodoland one of the most disturbed areas earlier.

"People spent their time in fear. As a result, people indulged in agitation to protect themselves. However, changing the dynamics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2014 ushered in an era of peace and tranquillity," he said.

Subsequently, in the year 2020, the tripartite peace accord signed between the state government, the Centre and the NDFB made tangible peace a reality, Sarma said.

"Maintaining peace and harmony in the BTR is a shared responsibility, and the Bodo community, including the 26 tribal communities residing in the region, are playing a pivotal role. Peace has the potential of transforming BTR into an economic powerhouse," he said.

