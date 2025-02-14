Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Friday said that nearly 76 lakh domestic tourists and 26,000 foreign tourists visited the state last year, making the state a major tourist destination.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the peaceful environment has prevailed in the state. There is no agitation in the state. Last year nearly 76 lakh domestic tourists and 26,000 foreign tourists visited the state. Assam has now become a major tourist destination," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

The Assam Tourism Department on Friday also felicitated Anupam Sarma, the owner of a 5-star hotel, Arista by Ambition in Guwahati for his efforts to build another 5-star hotel in the capital city of the state.

Speaking about the tourism sector of the state and the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the Assam Tourism Minister said that, the state tourism department has made all arrangements for the guests, delegates, and tourists who will participate in the mega event.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on February 24 and he will participate in the Advantage Assam on February 25. We are expecting that, nearly 10,000 tourists will arrive in the state," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP Assam Pradesh extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to the state on February 24.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Subhash Dutta said that on February 24, a grand cultural event titled "Jhumuir Binondini" will be organised at Sarusajai Stadium in the presence of PM Modi.

A total of 8,000 artists from different parts of the state are preparing to show their Jhumur dance, synchronised to the rhythmic beats of the Madal.

"The youth from the tea community have been tirelessly practising day and night to showcase their talent on a global platform through this event," read a statement from Assam BJP.

This initiative aims to highlight the cultural richness of Assam's tea community and establish their artistic heritage on the world stage, the statement added.

"The presence of PM Modi at the event will not only boost the morale of the artists but will also double the excitement of the people of Assam," the statement read.

PM is scheduled to arrive in Assam on the afternoon of February 24 and will participate in the grand celebration. Through the cultural event, people across the country and the world will witness the vibrant cultural traditions and rich heritage of Assam's tea community in the presence of PM Modi and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the statement, the spokesperson further emphasised that the presence of PM Modi will significantly energize the party workers.

To accelerate industrial activities, boost investments, and enhance employment opportunities, the Assam government is preparing for a massive investment summit titled "Advantage Assam 2.0."

The preparations for this grand event have reached their peak. With an estimated investment of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, this mega summit is set to bring about a transformative change in Assam's industrial landscape.

To attract investors and industrial establishments, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has visited several foreign nations and conducted multiple roadshows."

Recently, the CM was on a two-day visit to Singapore, where he engaged in discussions with several political leaders and over a hundred industrialists from sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and construction, highlighting Assam's growing potential in these areas," the statement read.

On February 25, the Prime Minister will inaugurate "Advantage Assam 2.0" at Khanapara.

The initiative aims to tackle unemployment in Assam and establish the state as the investment hub of Southeast Asia.

The party also expressed confidence that this summit will create massive employment opportunities and propel Assam toward becoming a major centre for global investments. (ANI)

