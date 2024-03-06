Kaziranga (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): Extensive preparations are underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam's iconic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 8.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the national park ahead of the Prime Minister's scheduled visit.

The main gate of the national park at Kohora has been decorated. Additionally, staff members and workers at Kaziranga National Park have delved into the cleanliness drive of the park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kaziranga on March 8 evening, and he will stay overnight in the national park.

On March 9, he will take a Jeep Safari or elephant ride inside the national park.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora visited the park and took stock of the preparations. The ministers also held meetings with the officials.

"It is a very proud moment for us that the Prime Minister will arrive in Kaziranga on March 8 evening and will stay at night. He will take a safari ride in the national park on March 9 morning. We think that the Prime Minister's visit will give a boost to the development of Kaziranga as well as publicity. An atmosphere of excitement among the people of Kaziranga is now visible here," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

He also said that the people of Assam are now eagerly waiting to welcome the Prime Minister.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.

"The jeep safari and elephant ride in Kaziranga Range, Kohora, will remain closed to visitors. Jeep Safari will remain closed to visitors on March 7, March 8 and March 9 - forenoon and elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9," Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, said in a notice.

During his stay, the Prime Minister is likely to enjoy a jungle safari within the Kohora range of the park. Both a Jeep safari and an elephant safari have been planned in his 2-day itinerary.

Kaziranga received the tag of national park in February 1974 and this year it will be celebrating the Golden Jubilee.

PM Modi, on March 9 plans to unveil the magnificent bronze statue of world-renowned Ahom general Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat.

In addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and speak at a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat. (ANI)

