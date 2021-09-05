Dispur (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): The man accused of allegedly killing Nandita Saikia, a degree college student in the Dhemaji district of Assam, was injured in police firing after he tried to escape police custody on Saturday, said GP Singh, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, Assam.

In a tweet, the DGP informed that accused Rinku Sarma tried to snatch a weapon from the police team and escape custody, and was injured in police firing in self-defence and to prevent escape.

"One Rinku Sarma, accused of killing Nandita Saikia of Moridhol College Dhemaji tried to snatch Dhemaji Police team weapon this evening and escape custody. He was injured in police firing in self-defence and to prevent escape," tweeted Singh.

Nandita Saikia, a student of Moridhol College in Dhemaji district was severely injured during the machete attack by the accused on August 21. She succumbed to her injuries on August 25. (ANI)

