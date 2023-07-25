Golaghat, July 25: A triple murder rocked Assam’s Golaghat town on Monday where a man allegedly killed his wife, father-in-law and mother-in-law. "The accused has surrendered before police. He confessed that he had committed the crime. Our investigation is on,” Pushkin Jain, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI over phone. Assam Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead by Unknown Miscreants in Dhubri District; Three Detained.

The accused was identified as Nazibur Rahman, police said. The incident took place at Hindi School road of Goalghat town on Monday. The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, his wife Junu Ghosh, and the accused person’s wife Sanghamitra Ghosh. Assam: Fake Post on Shraddha Walkar Murder-Like Case Goes Viral; Police Debunks Claim, Urges Netizens To Stay Cautious.

The accused along with his minor daughter surrendered before the police.

Further details are awaited.

