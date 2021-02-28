Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): One person was arrested in Guwahati for allegedly transporting five quintals of ganja in a truck, according to the police official on Saturday.

"We have arrested one person in Guwahati for transporting five quintals of ganja in a truck. We have seized 50 packets of ganja (10 kg each) from a truck," said the Guwahati police official.

"The apprehended accused is the driver of the truck. Further investigation is underway," said police. (ANI)

