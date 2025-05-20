Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Assam Forest Department, in collaboration with biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak, inaugurated the fourth edition of the Orang Nature Camp at the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve to inspire young minds about the importance of preserving biodiversity, as per the release statement.

The four-day residential camp, held from May 17 to 20, has brought together 32 students from six nearby high schools for a unique educational experience in the wild. The camp was also attended by the Field Director of Orang Tiger Reserve, Pradipta Baruah, Secretary General of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar.

The Forest Department in Assam leaves no stone unturned in its sustained efforts to conserve these resourceful protected areas, said the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Government of Assam, Dr Vinay Gupta.

Field Director of the Tiger Reserve, Pradipta Baruah, told the participating students and the accompanying teachers how exciting and enlightening the previous three such residential Nature Camps organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with the authority on ONP&TR.

He called upon the students to focus on what they were being taught and shown during the nature camp as it will help them become a much better and resourceful human being like the Mother Nature in a sea of knowledge and a greater teacher.

As per the statement, Secretary General of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, expressed gratitude to Assam Forest Department and the authority in ONP &TR for allowing Aaranyak to a series of Nature Camps in the tiger reserve for the students from the neighbouring areas.

Talukdar also called upon the students to utilise their time in the residential camp with a focus to learn what they are being taught by a number of experts on nature and biodiversity as they are expected to carry that wisdom with them to be shared later with their peers and family members so that the nature camp through them reach out to a larger spectrum of people in the society.

"The Nature Camp is being organised during May 17 to 20, by Aaranyak with support from DSWF, UK to sensitise the participating students on the significance and importance of biodiversity and nature, according to Arif Hussain, Manager in Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak and prime mover behind organising a series of such nature camps over the years for students for promotion of conservation of rhinos and tigers," said the statement.

He informed that students have been pooled from neighbouring Sealmari High School, Vallabhai Higher Secondary School, Bechimari ME Madrasa, Sankardev Jatiya Bidyalaya, Keramot Ali ME School, Bosola High School and Fatasimolu ME School.

Besides the authority and forest officials and staff of the Orang Tiger Reserve, the camp is being organised with support from acclaimed wildlife photographer Nejib Ahmed of Wild Wings, senior journalist Swapan Nath, and local wildlife enthusiasts, including Baharul Islam.

Senior forest officials and environmental experts are conducting sessions for the participating students. The camp will include both indoor and outdoor activities, along with a safari in the national park.(ANI)

