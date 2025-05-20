Mumbai, May 20: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared shortly. Lottery players taking part in Shillong Teer games of today, May 20, can check Shillong Teer Result on online portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also scroll to check the winning numbers of all Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 20, provided below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The speculative lottery is played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. The Shillong Teer results are declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Continuing to grow in popularity, the Shillong Teer games are played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result on May 20, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The eight Teer games not only draw people from Shillong but also from its nearby areas and other northeast states. Shillong Teer participants can check Shillong Teer Results on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery enthusiasts can also check the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below, as LatestLY will keep updating the chart, as and when the results are announced.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

The archery-type Shillong Teer games consist of eight: Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer games are played throughout the day, with the results of two Teer games released in the morning, followed by the results of other Teer games. Did you know Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe? Shillong Teer Results Today, May 19 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

An archery-based competition, Shillong Teer games require lottery players to place bets on numbers ranging between 0 and 99. Post this, the speculative lottery requires local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2, with the last two digits of all the arrows hitting the targets being chosen as winning numbers. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games displayed a blend of skills and traditions. The Teer games provide archers a platform to sharpen their skills while offering rewards to lottery players.

