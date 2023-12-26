Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on Tuesday busted a racket of fake gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and apprehended three persons in Guwahati.

The STF team also recovered fake gold in a boat shape weighing 1.69 kg and FICN in possession from them, said the police.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF) told ANI that, acting on intelligence regarding the dealing and delivery of Fake Gold and fake Currency, a raid was conducted on the rented house of one named Golap Hussain at Katahbari near Betkuchi area under Gorchuk police station jurisdiction on Tuesday.

"As a result, three persons have been apprehended with the possession of one boat-shaped fake gold weighing 1.69 kg, FICN 413 numbers of Rs 500 denomination (Total = Rs 2,06,500), two Mobile phones etc.," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Sahar Ali,27, Jagir Ali,23 and Musfikur Rahaman,23 and they are hailing from Lakhimpur district.

Necessary legal formalities have been done and further investigation is on, said the police. (ANI)

