Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Assam Police has apprehended two persons and seized a huge consignment of foreign-made cigarettes from their possession in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, a total of 1,59,600 cigarettes, one LP Truck and one pickup van were seized from their possession.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Chandan Barman (48 years) and Pranjal Das (25 years).

Rajib Saikia, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police said that based on a secret input regarding large-scale dealing of foreign cigarettes in the Lalmati area in Guwahati, the Basistha Police on Sunday night conducted a search operation.

Saikia said, "During the operation the police team found a LP Truck loaded with cement. It was observed that a significant quantity of foreign cigarettes was being unloaded into a Tata Intra Pickup and police apprehended two individuals on the spot. The apprehended persons failed to produce any valid documents regarding the possession and transportation of the said cigarettes."

"Police also seized 798 packets of ESSE Light Slim Cigarettes (each packet contains 10 small boxes, each box containing 20 sticks) - Manufactured under authority of KT & G, Korea. A total of 1,59,600 numbers of cigarettes, one LP Truck, and one Tata Intra Pickup were seized," the CPRO of Assam police added.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

